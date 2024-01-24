The New England Patriots reportedly have signed an under-the-radar offensive lineman with a much more popular namesake.

The Patriots on Wednesday signed Michael Jordan, according to the NFL transaction wire and shared by NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Jordan, who turns 26 years old on Thursday, was a fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. He’s played 55 career games over the course of four seasons with the Bengals and Carolina Panthers.

Jordan did not play during the 2023 campaign as he was on the Green Bay Packers practice squad. During the 2022 season, the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Ohio State product played in all 17 games for the Panthers.