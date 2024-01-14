The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions will go head-to-head at Ford Field on Sunday night in the NFL Wild Card round.

It’ll be a homecoming for Matthew Stafford, who spent 12 seasons previously as Detroit’s go-to signal caller. Stafford left the Motor City a winner of zero playoff games and returns as a one-time Super Bowl champ, hosted by a still-underdog Lions team led by Jared Goff.

Detroit is 33 years removed from its last playoff victory, shattering its six-year playoff drought through an impressive NFC-leading 12-5 season. The Lions led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (27) and finished fourth in completion percentage (67.3%) during the regular season, all while going a solid 6-2 on their home field.

The Lions are a 7-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how you can watch Rams-Lions online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC