Bills quarterback Josh Allen suffered yet another early playoff exit, coming up short in leading Buffalo to a divisional sound victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Allen, who hung around with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes for four quarters of primetime football, drew the short end of the stick. Buffalo had a golden opportunity to knot the score with the Chiefs, but Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a game-tying 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter with 1:47 left, allowing Kansas City to trot to a 27-24 win.

That dropped Allen’s playoff record to a dead-even 5-5 with Buffalo.

“This is going to be the most devastating loss, I think, of Josh Allen’s career,” ex-NFL quarterback Tony Romo said postgame, per CBS Sports. “Because they had things situated for an advantage. They were at home, they worked all year, they were playing great football, they were coming in and they started the game great, they were running the ball. And for him, he played great today. He played outstanding.”

Romo added: “It’s like, ‘What else can I do?’ And the truth is just keep going, doing it, you’ll break through eventually.”

Allen finished the night completing 26-of-39 attempts while racking up 186 yards with one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns. Valiant, but still not enough to surpass a Kansas City team on its way to a sixth consecutive trip to the AFC title game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Losing sucks, I don’t know what else to say,” Allen told reporters postgame, per WGRZ-TV video. “… I didn’t think we played bad. I didn’t think our team played bad. We gotta make one more play and we didn’t.”

Buffalo’s Super Bowl appearance drought extends now to 31 years.