Taylor Swift made her way to Buffalo on Sunday night, but the music megastar wasn’t the most noteworthy attraction in Travis Kelce’s suite.

That’s because the Kansas City tight end’s brother, Jason Kelce, was living his best life as he took in the Chiefs-Bills playoff matchup. The Philadelphia Eagles center partied with Bills Mafia in the Highmark Stadium parking lots before kickoff, and he kept the good times rolling once the divisional-round contest got underway.

Late in the second quarter, Travis Kelce gave the visitors a lead with a 22-yard touchdown grab. And when CBS cameras panned to the Kelce friends and family section, Jason was spotted shirtless with a beer in hand screaming like a mad man.

JASON KELCE IS ALL THAT IS MAN pic.twitter.com/KKOmoiuEvq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

Travis didn’t see the celebration in real-time, but he wasn’t shocked to learn about it after Kansas City’s 27-24 win.

“My brother was shirtless? Nah, it doesn’t surprise me one bit. It doesn’t surprise me one bit,” Kelce told CBS’ Aditi Kinkhabwala, per an audio clip shared by Westwood One Sports. “I love that guy and every time we’re not on the field together we’re always rooting for each other.”

Travis caught another touchdown pass later in the game and had some fun with Bills fans once the Chiefs punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game. All told, it was a memorable night for the Kelce family.