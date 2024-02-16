Adam Vinatieri won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and another with the Indianapolis Colts.

He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Patriots before signing with the Colts as a free agent in 2006.

Vinatieri holds eight NFL records for most career points scored (2,673), consecutive field goals made (44), career field goals made (599), seasons with 100-plus points (21), career overtime field goals (11), career field goals attempted (715), combined regular season and postseason games played (397) and field goals made in a postseason (14 in 2006), which was tied in 2022 by Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson.

That is a Hall of Fame resume and Vinatieri’s first year of eligibility is 2025.

Vinatieri appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, and the two former teammates discussed the possibility of the kicker getting inducted next year.

“Maybe you’ll be nominated this upcoming year,” McAfee told Vinatieri. “Everybody is in agreement, but the position of kicker is not necessarily a guarantee. But everybody in football wants you in there.”

Even if the discussion might be premature, Vinatieri got caught up in the moment and made a couple of admissions of his own.

“It would be a hell of a party if it happens,” the former Patriots placekicker said. “It will be. … I’ve got some thoughts on it but let’s not put the carrot in front of the horse. Let’s get there first.”

McAfee said if Vinatieri did get the call to the Hall, he would record his show live from Canton in honor of his former teammate’s achievement. Vinatieri posed a bigger question to the former punter.

“I was going to ask you off-air,” Vinatieri said. “But, you could introduce me, if you wanted to. It’s an open invitation.”

The outspoken sports analyst said he would be honored to introduce Vinatieri if the opportunity arises.

“Thank you, that’s an honor,” McAfee told Vinarieri. “That would be an honor. I just want to let you know that you’re talking about the after-party being the greatest; that introduction would be the greatest.”

Vinatieri also discussed a behind-the-scenes story about Apple TV+’s docuseries surrounding the Patriots “The Dynasty” during his visit to the show.