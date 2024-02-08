Al Horford’s role may have changed this season. His importance to the Boston Celtics has not.

In Boston’s latest 125-117 win over the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Wednesday, Horford jumped back into the starting lineup to create a double big lineup with Kristaps Porzingis. Jrue Holiday sat out the game due to a right elbow sprain.

After playing most of the season as a sixth man, Horford took advantage of his start, tallying 14 points with eight rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Defensively, the veteran made an impact as well, collecting a pair of steals with four blocks.

“One of the things I always try to do is see how I can impact and help the team and put us in position to win games,” Horford said.

Horford’s continued production and valuable leadership are not lost on his teammates in terms of the unique value he still provides the Celtics.

“Al’s amazing,” Derrick White told Abby Chin after the win, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “That’s all you can really say about Al. He does so many things for us, on the court, off the court, that just helps us win games, and he’s amazing.”

“He’s open to whatever the team needs on a given night,” Jayson Tatum told reporters after the game. “(He has) a constant impact on the game with his poise. He can knock down shots from the outside. Attacking mismatches when they switch and obviously being able to switch on defenders. Al does it all. He’s the piece that kind of holds it all together.”

Through all of the changes for Horford, his head coach appreciates the steadiness he brings to the Celtics.

“It’s the ultimate compliment,” Joe Mazzulla told reporters on Wednesday. “You know what you’re getting every single night. … I thought his play tonight inspired us.”

The Celtics look to keep momentum rolling on Friday against the Washington Wizards.