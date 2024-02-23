The Boston Red Sox are ready to play baseball.

As the Red Sox host the Northeastern Huskies in an annual exhibition, Boston’s spring training slate starts on Friday before taking on other MLB clubs.

Among several spring training headlines will be Boston’s pitching. On Thursday, Alex Cora outlined who will pitch in the early games of the spring, per team-provided video.

Here is Cora’s current plan:

Friday vs. Northeastern: Bullpen game

Saturday @ Baltimore Orioles: Garrett Whitlock

Sunday @ Atlanta Braves/vs. Minnesota Twins: Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito

Monday vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Nick Pivetta

Tuesday @ St. Louis Cardinals: Kutter Crawford and Brandon Walter

Wednesday @ Washington Nationals: Josh Winckowski

Rotation staples such as Bello, Crawford, Pivetta and Giolito will each make their first starts of the spring. Additionally, the battle for the final rotation spot begins between. Eventually, Tanner Houck will take part in that conversation when he takes the mound for the Red Sox.

Friday’s matchup will also provide a chance for several arms in a talented bullpen to get their first action of the spring to kick off game action for the Red Sox.

You can catch the Red Sox hosting Northeastern on Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET on NESN.