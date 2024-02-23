Alex Cora Still Believes In Potential From Red Sox Infield Prospect

The Boston Red Sox have one of the top farm systems in baseball, headlined by prospects Kyle Teel, Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer.

Those three have big-league potential, but what about Nick Yorke?

As Boston’s farm system first started to turn around in 2020, Yorke was the Red Sox’s first selection that summer. His plate approach allowed him to spark buzz around his future. The following season had a different tone as the infielder battled injuries in a down 2022.

After getting right in the Arizona Fall League, Yorke led himself on a resurgent 2023 campaign in the Red Sox system, posting a .785 OPS with 13 home runs in 110 games with Double-A Portland.

Story continues below advertisement

Entering spring training, Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave an update on Yorke’s role.

“He’s going to get reps during batting practice and on the back fields, but not during the games for now,” Cora told reporters in Fort Myers, Fla. on Thursday, per team-provided video. “That’s something he wants to do. He understands where he’s at with the organization.”

With that being said, Cora gave his vote of confidence in the work and talent that Yorke still exhibits in the Red Sox organization.

“I want to see him play,” Cora explained. “I know some people are down on him for X or Y reason. I remember him playing here a few years ago. I loved the at-bat. I love the fact that everything we have asked him to do the last few years, he’s done it. He shows up early to camp. He gets here in January. Just go out there, compete and play good defense. He’s getting bigger and stronger. It will be fun to watch him play.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cora continued: “He can hit for average. He can get on base. Hitting the ball in the air is always important, but I think getting his stroke back to right-center is more important.”

Between big leaguers and prospects, Yorke will be one of several players with something to prove for the Red Sox as spring training rolls on.