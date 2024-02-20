It isn’t often former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick decides to shower someone with praise, but when he does people are sure to pay attention.

That’s sure to be the case after Matthew Slater announced his retirement Tuesday, prompting effusive praise from the man who drafted him.

“Matthew Slater deserves every accolade someone could receive. He is a once in a lifetime person, and the best core special teams player in NFL history,” Belichick said in a statement, as shared by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “His daily, weekly and yearly work ethic, paved the way for his unsurpassed performance. Matthew is the finest example of what an intense competitor and human being should be. He has been a great role model for the teams players & coaches that I have coached. Matthew is exceedingly kind, and supremely loved and respected by all his peers. I am one of many who feel incredibly blessed to be his teammate, coach, and friend.”

Slater’s announcement put an end to his incredible 16-year career that was spent entirely with the Patriots. Belichick, of course, was there every step of the way. He ultimately made the decision to draft Slater in 2008, coached him for all 264 contests he appeared in and even shared a final home game at Gillette Stadium with the 38-year-old in January.

Belichick wasn’t the only person to show love to Slater. Mac Jones sent a kind message to the long-time captain, as did Tom Brady.

It was an incredible run for Slater, which ended with three Super Bowl rings, 10 Pro Bowl selections, five All-Pro nominations and an eventual spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

It might even lead to a spot beside his father, Jackie, in Canton, Ohio.