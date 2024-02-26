Boston Brigade Reveal Uniforms For Inaugural Pro Flag Football Season

We now know what the Boston Brigade will wear for the inaugural American Flag Football League season.

The AFFL over the weekend revealed the official uniforms for its four teams, including the Brigade, as it prepares for the 2024 campaign.

Take a look at Boston’s new threads in the video and photos below.

Boston Pro Flag Football is right around the corner🏈



Boston Brigade x Massov Uniform Reveal 🛡️



🎥Directed/Produced by Ren Machado pic.twitter.com/BNqEm3VV7M — American Flag Football League (@FlagFootball) February 24, 2024

The @FlagFootball has unveiled the official uniforms for its inaugural 2024 seasonhttps://t.co/r70ve3VkGG pic.twitter.com/6oJJuNKQFw — Sportico (@Sportico) February 26, 2024

In case you missed our Men's Pro Inaugural Season Uniform Reveal🎽🔥



The @massovathletics jerseys utilize cutting-edge technology and innovative materials that set new standards for elite athletic performance specifically constructed for flag football players.



Learn more 📰⬇️ — American Flag Football League (@FlagFootball) February 26, 2024

“As we prepare for the launch of the inaugural AFFL season, we continue to build the brands of our teams with the reveal of our exceptionally designed team uniforms,” Brian Michael Cooper, AFFL president and COO, said, according to a press release issued Monday. “This was the culmination of a months-long collaborative effort with AFFL executives and players who worked tireless hours on the concept and design in order to create an innovative look for each of the teams that are specifically designed for the most elite flag football players on the planet.”

The AFFL was founded in 2016, but the league is looking to reach new heights this year with the launch of its men’s professional division. The inaugural pro league includes four teams — Boston Brigade, Dallas Ocelots, Las Vegas Lucky Sevens and Nashville Nighthawks — and kicks off April 27.

Boston will play its home games at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Mass. The Brigade will host games on May 11 and June 1.

The AFFL season begins in Las Vegas and a champion will be crowned at the Ford Center at The Star — the Ocelots’ home turf in Frisco, Texas — on June 22.