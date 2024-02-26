Boston Brigade Reveal Uniforms For Inaugural Pro Flag Football Season

We now know what the Boston Brigade will wear for the inaugural American Flag Football League season.
The AFFL over the weekend revealed the official uniforms for its four teams, including the Brigade, as it prepares for the 2024 campaign.
Take a look at Boston’s new threads in the video and photos below.
“As we prepare for the launch of the inaugural AFFL season, we continue to build the brands of our teams with the reveal of our exceptionally designed team uniforms,” Brian Michael Cooper, AFFL president and COO, said, according to a press release issued Monday. “This was the culmination of a months-long collaborative effort with AFFL executives and players who worked tireless hours on the concept and design in order to create an innovative look for each of the teams that are specifically designed for the most elite flag football players on the planet.”
The AFFL was founded in 2016, but the league is looking to reach new heights this year with the launch of its men’s professional division. The inaugural pro league includes four teams — Boston Brigade, Dallas Ocelots, Las Vegas Lucky Sevens and Nashville Nighthawks — and kicks off April 27.
Boston will play its home games at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Mass. The Brigade will host games on May 11 and June 1.
The AFFL season begins in Las Vegas and a champion will be crowned at the Ford Center at The Star — the Ocelots’ home turf in Frisco, Texas — on June 22.
Featured image via Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union via USA TODAY Sports Images