Tom Brady might bemoan that today’s NFL is “more like flag football,” but there’s a world in which that statement doesn’t carry a negative connotation.

Not only was flag football added to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, potentially opening the door for NFL players to participate. The American Flag Football League (AFFL) also is expanding its reach, launching a men’s professional division that’ll kick off next spring.

The AFFL on Friday announced the venues for its four teams — Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas and Nashville — as well as the schedule for the 2024 season.

The first game will take place Saturday, April 27 in Las Vegas, and an inaugural champion will be crowned Saturday, June 22, in Dallas.

Boston will play its home games at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Massachusetts, with the first game there being held May 11. The Boston team also will play host on June 1.

Here’s the full list of venues:

Boston — Veterans Memorial Stadium

Dallas — Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas and Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Nashville — Vanderbilt Soccer | Lacrosse Complex

Las Vegas — Cashman Field

And here is the 2024 schedule, subject to change:

Matt Bailey will serve as head coach of the Boston team. He’ll be joined in the coaching ranks by Patrick Alley (Dallas), Jerry Urias (Las Vegas) and Chris Hughes (Nashville).

“We are thrilled to be able to take another step closer to the launch of the men’s professional division next Spring,” Brian Michael Cooper, AFFL president and COO, said, per a press release. “These venues and their surrounding communities will provide the AFFL with the opportunity to further its mission of building a worldwide community of fans and players who will be united by their shared values of football. Our goal is to leave a lasting impact on and off the field by providing fans with accessible, interactive, and affordable games.”

The AFFL was founded in 2016, with men’s and women’s amateur and youth leagues since taking shape across the United States. But 2024 marks its first foray into the professional ranks.