Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Steps Up In Big Win Over Golden Knights

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been playing well all season long and he’s great at making his presence known without even record a point.
In the 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night, the blue-liner didn’t record a single point but made a whopping eight hits.
Featured image via Feb 29, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) skates against the Vegas Golden Knights during the seond period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports