With the departure of Patrice Bergeron, the Boston Bruins desperately needed Charlie Coyle to step up this season and he has accepted the challenge.

In his last 18 games, Coyle has 12 assists and six goals with three of the six being game winning goals for the B’s. The Bruins forward is on pace to surpass his career high in points (56).

