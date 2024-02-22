Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Cashes In On Special Moment With Dad Vs. Oilers

It wasn’t the regular on-ice interview for Jake DeBrusk prior to the Boston Bruins taking on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Wednesday night.

DeBrusk was interviewed rink side by his father, Louie DeBrusk, who serves as a broadcaster for Oilers’ games on SportsNet and on “Hockey Night in Canada.”

The elder DeBrusk had a special surprise for the Bruins forward, pulling out a coupon — that turned into a fun wager — the younger DeBrusk gave his dad as a kid.

“You chirped me last time, but I’m going to go off the page a little bit here,” Louie DeBrusk said to start the interview, per TNT broadcast. “When you were young, you and (sister) Jordyn made us really nice gifts when you were youngsters. And one of them you made the golden ticket. You know what, I looked over this whole coupon and it doesn’t have an expiry date. So, I’m cashing it in tonight, kiddo. A goal, assist or 30 push-ups right here.”

Jake DeBrusk just bet his dad Louie 30 push-ups if he doesn't score a goal tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/ssvsaiMR6I — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 22, 2024

Jake DeBrusk wasn’t exactly sure he could do the push-ups if he failed to score a goal or notch an assist.

“I don’t know if I can do that right now, but I’ll keep that in mind,” DeBrusk responded.

DeBrusk, who is an Edmonton native, ended up not having to worry about the push-ups since he tallied the goal he promised his father years earlier. DeBrusk scored when he backhanded in a rebound off a David Pastrnak shot with 6:03 remaining in the second period.

That broke a nine-game goal-less streak for DeBrusk and he certainly picked a good time to score since he avoid doing 30 push-ups in the process.