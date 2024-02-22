The Boston Bruins defeated the Edmonton Oilers, 6-5, in overtime at Rogers Place on Wednesday night.

With the win, Boston improved to 34-12-11 on the season while Edmonton dropped to 33-18-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins hadn’t seen the Oilers previously this season, but rose to the occasion in their first head-to-head matchup.

Boston dug itself a divot, coughing up a multi-goal lead and allowing Edmonton to take the contest into overtime. Jeremey Swayman was put to the ultimate test, tasked with keeping the Oilers off the board even despite a favorable 4-on-3 power play to begin the extra frame that put the Bruins in a dicey late-game position.

Swayman delivered, though, coming through with several big saves to keep Boston in the game, awaiting the must-needed response from the offense.

That came from none other than Charlie McAvoy, who pushed Boston across the finish line in overtime, helping the B’s doge a gut-wrenching defeat.

STARS OF THE GAME

— McAvoy sported the heroes cape, sending the Bruins to the victory column by coming through in overtime with his ninth goal of the season.

CHUCK SAID GOOOOODNIGHT 👋 pic.twitter.com/JbxKjV0JCr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 22, 2024

— Zach Hyman delivered for Edmonton in the clutch, sending the game into overtime by tying the score up at 5-5.

— David Pastrnak scored his team-leading 36th goal in the third period.

WAGER WATCH

The Bruins will return to action, back on the NESN airwaves, on Thursday night against the Flames. Puck drop from Calgary is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.