The Boston Bruins played a sixth straight overtime game, but ultimately fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Seattle Kraken on Monday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

It was a third straight loss for the Bruins, which dropped their record to 34-12-14 while the Kraken improved to 25-22-11.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins ended up where they have gone way too often as of late. But they just seem destined to play overtime games at the moment.

Story continues below advertisement

But it didn’t have to be that way against the Kraken with the third period encapsulating the Bruins season.

Boston yet again held a third-period lead only to cough it up. It was the third time on their road trip that the Bruins had led in the third period but surrendered the equalizing goal. The Bruins were on their heels from the start of the final frame. The Kraken dominated to begin the period and the Bruins couldn’t withstand the flurry, allowing Seattle not to net the equalizer.

But the Bruins also showed their resiliency in the frame, banding together to rally back and score in the final minutes.

The Bruins got at least a point out of every game on their road trip, but they surely will be lamenting that they didn’t come away with more as they head back home.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pastrnak powered the Bruins offense with two goals. He opened the scoring with a tally on a breakaway 5:53 into the game and then scored in the second period with a one-time finish. Pastrnak, who also assisted on the game-tying goal in the third period, is up to 38 goals on the season.

Czech out this connection 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/p7TrHwBoCF — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 27, 2024

— Kailer Yamamoto scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Kraken the win and two points.

— Charlie Coyle delivered a clutch goal for the Bruins with 2:52 left in regulation. He tipped in a shot from Pastrnak on the power play to bring Boston level and force overtime.

Story continues below advertisement

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Pavel Zacha registering an assist at +144. Zacha’s pass set up Pastrnak’s second goal to cash this ticket for bettors. A $100 wager would have netted a total of $244.

UP NEXT

The Bruins return to Boston after their four-game road trip for one game Thursday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.