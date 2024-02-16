BOSTON — In a battle between two teams in need of a resurgence, the Boston Bruins fell to the Seattle Kraken 4-1 at TD Garden on Thursday night.

With the loss, Boston falls to 32-12-10 while Seattle moves to 23-21-20.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston head coach Jim Montgomery expected a positive response from his team Thursday morning after losing three of four games.

He got the effort. Just not that result.

The Bruins set the tone early with an aggressive attack, totaling 15 first-period shots and a second-chance goal from David Pastrnak to put Boston on the board first.

Boston controlled the momentum for most of the first two periods before the Kraken capitalized on a bad Boston break. Setting up for a shot from the blue line, Brandon Carlo slipped and lost possession, setting up a rush for Seattle where Eeli Tolvanen capitalized on a one-timer to take the lead.

Boston continued to gain a significant number of scoring chances right in front of the net, though they were largely unable to capitalize. Seattle did, on the other hand, as Matty Beniers extended the lead in the third period.

Between two teams that needed to bounce back, Seattle took advantage of the chance against the Bruins.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pastrnak netted his 34th goal of the year for the Bruins to start the scoring.

— Tolvanen scored his 14th goal of the year off of an odd-man rush to put Seattle ahead in the second period.

— Beniers added an insurance goal in the third period for Seattle. The Hingham, Mass. native added two assists for a three-point night.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins host another Western Conference opponent on Saturday in a matinee matchup with the Los Angeles Kings. Puck drop is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC.