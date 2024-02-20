The Boston Celtics haven’t had any issues getting on the same page, even while welcoming in two key additions Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, who are both critical to the team’s overall vision this season.

Expectations from Day 1 were set rafter-high for the Celtics, requiring the roster to command sacrifice over all else. So far, that’s gone tremendously for the NBA’s best-performing team, leading the league in wins (43), rebounds (47.3), offensive rating (120.8) and net rating (10.3) through its first 55 games.

“We as players gotta buy in,” White told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday. “(Jayson Tatum’s) probably been the most vocal about it. Like, ‘I don’t care if I just score 18 points or whatever. If we win and we get to the end goal, I’m gonna be happy about it.’ A guy at his position that’s willing to take that sacrifice, it definitely means a lot. (Jaylen Brown’s) done the same thing too with, like, ‘Oh, how can I make the right play each time down that’s not me scoring or me being involved in that play.'”

Continuity has propelled the Celtics, who desperately needed to re-establish their identity after parting ways with heart-and-soul Marcus Smart along with Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon in the offseason. Putting aside personal accolades, in previous years, while also spreading the spotlight, wasn’t Boston’s strong suit, sinking the team come playoff time.

But now, with a new-look roster and a new-look coaching staff, everything’s different — and for the better.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla no longer needs to worry about being the inexperienced target of blame. Mazzulla’s been through the playoff experience, saw first hand what went wrong and had an entire offseason to work with the front office and re-tool. Little by little, even being one of the younger head coaches in the league at 35 years old, Mazzulla continues to earn the trust of Boston’s locker room.

“Joe’s been great just trying to instill that basketball joy we talk about all the time with you just wanna play the right way,” White added, per WEEI. “You gotta move the ball, people gotta move and stuff like that. When we’re moving the ball, when we’re having fun, when we’re having that joy, we’re a really good team.”

White, now undergoing his third season with the organization, if anyone, is an expert at playing the team-first role.

Last season, White played alongside Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard, expressing no care for where he stood in Boston’s depth chart. White understood his role as a complimentary piece and fullfilled it while being efficient on both ends of the floor. Fast forward to this season and the now-29-year-old has worked his way up to a full-time starter’s position, recogized by many as an Eastern Conference All-Star snub.

Just about everyone on the roster has had their time in the spotlight, and that hasn’t hampered the ultimate mission: Banner 18.

Needless to say the mindset’s only paid off for Boston’s win/loss record, even if that’s all that matters at the end of the day.