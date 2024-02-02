Charles Barkley Doubles Down On Celtics Doubts After Lakers Loss

The Boston Celtics struggled at home again in a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, dropping a 114-105 contest to a team playing without Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

During the halftime show on TNT’s broadcast of the game, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley slammed the Celtics for their first-half performance. After the Lakers finished off the win, Barkley added to his concern for Boston.

"Worst loss of the season for the Celtics in your mind?" – Ernie Johnson



"Easily… You have to win games in the playoffs on toughness… You have to be mentally strong… This team here, to me, they've got great talent, but they're mentally weak." – Charles Barkley https://t.co/hfb1HowoQ7 pic.twitter.com/9eoMqXAjib — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2024

“Easily (the worst loss of the season),” Barkley shared. “Those other two teams are contenders, the (Denver) Nuggets and the (Los Angeles) Clippers. … I’m really concerned about my Celtics’ mental toughness. You win games on talent. You have to win games in the playoffs on toughness. You have to be mentally strong. You have to take care of the ball. This team here, to me, they’ve got great talent, but they’re mentally weak.”

In a greater view, Boston is still among the league’s best, though recent games have brought concerning trends, specifically at TD Garden. After starting on a record 20-0 run at home, the Celtics are 2-3 in their last five games on the parquet floor.

The Celtics look to respond when their old friend Marcus Smart visits TD Garden with the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.