Derrick White Explains What’s ‘Fun’ About Celtics This Season

The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to eight games by defeating the Chicago Bulls, 129-112, in their first game back from the All-Star break.

Derrick White led all scorers with 28 points, followed by Jayson Tatum with 25.

“That’s the fun thing about this team,” White told reporters, per team-provided video. “Most nights (Jayson Tatum), (Jaylen Brown) and (Kristaps Porzingis) they allow myself and everybody else the freedom if we got it going to do what we need to do. Having those guys at the top allowing us to be aggressive. It’s a fun team to play with.”

White finished with three rebounds, three blocks and five assists, along with two steals. He shot 64% from the field including a perfect 5-for-5 from downtown in the Celtics win.

“If someone got it going, we’re going to keep to them,” White explained. “I think JB had it going in the second quarter there. We just kept going back to him. And that’s just the fun thing … each quarter it might be somebody different, and we’re just all ready to go and have a lot of fun with it.”

Celtics center Luke Kornet had fun on the court with a unique celebration that could be described as karate chops or dabs. White wasn’t sure what his teammate was trying to do but decided not to ask.

Dab on 'em Luke Kornet 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AkKSk4PRDS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 23, 2024

“Let him do what he do,” White told Abby Chin, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “I think it was a dab, but I’m not 100% positive. But, he’s the best. Yeah, he’s just the best.”

The Celtics’ big man had 10 points and four boards in 14 minutes off the bench.

Boston improved to 44-12 with the win and will look to extend their winning streak when they head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks on Saturday.