Derrick White scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics defeat the Atlanta Hawks 125-117 at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

All the shots White knocked down in the fourth were from beyond the arc, where he finished 5-of-10 on the night.

“Honestly, great looks,” White told Abby Chin, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “Obviously, a lot of attention to everybody else, and I got wide-open looks. I gotta knock them down.”

The Celtics starting unit of White, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford combined for 101 points and 29 assists in the win.

“It’s a lot of fun. We got so many weapons,” White said. “Obviously, Jrue (Holiday) was out tonight, but Al stepped up. He made so many winning plays for us, and it’s a lot of fun playing that way.”

White stuffed his stat sheet with seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and a blocked shot, while Horford threatened for a triple-double with 14 points, eight rebounds and a team-best eight assists in the contest.

“Al’s amazing,” White said. “That’s all you can really say about Al. He does so many things for us, on the court, off the court, that just helps us win games, and he’s amazing.”

Horford added two steals and a team-high four blocks in the win.