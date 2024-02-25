It’s probably not the smartest idea to get mixed in a fight with a former professional athlete, and that’s exactly what ex-NFL quarterback Cam Newton reminded a handful of individuals on Sunday.

Newton, a former league MVP with a 6-foot-5, 245-pound stature, had no problem making easy work when a group of men broke out a fight on Sunday. There’s no supporting context yet regarding what sparked the brawl and Newton’s direct involvement, but a viral video did provide some clarity.

It shows Newton seemingly separating two — one with each arm — like a parent breaking up a toddler skirmish in daycare, however, others get involved to amplify the mayhem just before the video cuts out. One individual even attempted to deliver a vicious right hook directed at Newton before being separated and likely handled as well.

The most impressive part of the clip wasn’t even Newton’s inadvertent bid at a UFC career, but the fact that not once did Newton’s (likely expensive) fedora fall off his head. That’s a professional in his element, exposing several fish out of water in a matter of just a few seconds.

Newton held a 7-on-7 football camp event, which several utilized as an opportunity to (try to) show out, and it clearly didn’t work out.

For many with common sense, experience isn’t required to learn this valuable lesson.

