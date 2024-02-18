Charlie Weis hated the way Super Bowl LVIII ended.

No, the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator didn’t have a problem with the Kansas City Chiefs hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in five years. Weis had an issue with how the game-winning touchdown at Allegiant Stadium was called.

During an appearance last week on SiriusXM radio, Weis took CBS color commentator Tony Romo to task.

“There are announcers that I really enjoy listening to. But then there’s announcers where, if I have to listen to them, I’d rather go to the bathroom and throw up,” Weis said, as transcribed by MassLive. “Yesterday, that was one of the times where I preferred not to listen to the announcers and watch the game.”

Weis added: “I listened to the end of the game, and I listened to Tony Romo ruin the moment. Just shut up and let us savor the moment! Just be quiet. (Jim) Nantz had already said, ‘Jackpot!’ That should’ve been the end of the conversation. I don’t need to hear your analysis of what just happened — I just watched it. I want to watch the moment. I want to enjoy the moment as a sports fan. OK, would you please, please, just let us enjoy the moment?”

Romo has been a subject of pretty consistent criticism since joining the CBS booth in 2017. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback reportedly is under contract with the network through 2030, so Romo haters will have to deal with his weird noises and over-explaining for the foreseeable future.

That is, unless, CBS wants to try and capitalize on the Tom Brady ripple effect at FOX.