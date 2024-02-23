Former Celtics Guard Reveals Cold Steph Curry Trash Talk In 2022 Finals

Celtics fans may not remember Juwan Morgan because he only played four minutes in one game for Boston without registering a point.

But Morgan signed a 10-day contract with the Celtics late in the 2021-22 season and finished the year with Boston, including its run to the Finals.

“Crazy little Finals run,” Morgan said on Tidal League’s “Run Your Race” podcast. “It was crazy like it was nothing like it.”

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round of the playoffs before eliminating the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in the Conference semifinals and the Miami Heat in seven games each.

Morgan remembered Jayson Tatum’s 46-point performance in Game 6 against the Bucks.

“I don’t even know how to put it as far as basketball games,” Morgan recalled. “It was the second-best game I’ve ever seen from an individual player. … It was put the team on his back.”

The Celtics then met the Warriors in a battle for Boston’s 18th championship and Golden State’s fourth title with Curry.

“I ain’t gonna say exactly what Steph said to the bench when we won Game 3,” Morgan said. “But it was spooky. It got spooky after that.”

Boston defeated Golden State 120-108 in Game 1, and the Warriors took Game 2, 107-88 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

With the series tied 1-1 heading to Boston, the Celtics won Game 3, 116-100. It would be the final victory for the C’s in the Finals that year.

Morgan revealed the epic message from Curry to the Celtics bench after Boston took the 2-1 series lead.

“He was just like, ‘Enjoy y’all last win,'” Morgan remembered.

Not only is Curry one of the best shooters in the league, but after his wild message at the end of Game 3, he may be one the best trash talkers as well, at least according to Morgan.

The Warriors rattled off three straight wins to capture the NBA Finals four games to two by a margin of 10-plus points in each game, with Curry unanimously winning the MVP.