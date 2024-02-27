Brian Hoyer saw the best from Mac Jones in 2021, by far the best season of his tenure with the New England Patriots.

Jones was a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in his rookie season, tossing 22 touchdowns and leading the Patriots to a playoff berth.

Since then, the former first-rounder has taken a wrong turn in his NFL career and it’s becoming increasingly likely he will leave the Patriots.

Hoyer was released by the Patriots last spring, though he has kept an eye on his former team from a distance. The Super Bowl LIII champion still believes that Jones deserves a chance to produce with the Patriots, this time with more help around him.

The Patriots hold the 3rd overall pick in this year's NFL Draft…@bhoyer7 considers @MarvHarrisonJr 👀 pic.twitter.com/m2WfEe0Cg8 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 27, 2024

“The No. 1 question is always going to be with the quarterback,” Hoyer shared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Tuesday. “I’m going to stick up for my guy, Mac. I know he’s kind of gotten a raw deal the last few years. With that third pick, they have an option. … Being a quarterback guy like myself, (I’m) looking at a guy like Marvin Harrison Jr. and pair them up. I know what Mac’s capable of. I witnessed it his rookie year. I don’t know if there’s been a receiver that’s come out in recent times that’s more prepared.”

With free agency and the NFL draft still to come, the Patriots have several options to consider as to who will be under center next season. Jerod Mayo, with whom Hoyer played three seasons, leads the way into a new chapter for the Patriots as New England’s head coach.

As a result, the veteran is excited for the future for his former Patriot teammates in Mayo and Jones.