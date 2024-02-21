Former Red Sox First Baseman Announces MLB Retirement

Eric Hosmer is closing the book on his Major League Baseball playing career.

Hosmer on Wednesday used Instagram to announce his retirement after 13 big league seasons. The 34-year-old leaves the game as a four-time Gold Glove winner, 2016 American League All-Star, 2017 Silver Slugger and 2015 World Series champion.

The first baseman spent more than half of his career with the Kansas City Royals, who drafted him third overall in the 2008 MLB Draft. But his baseball journey did include a pitstop in Boston, where he was acquired via trade with the San Diego Padres in early August 2022. Hosmer only played 14 games in a Red Sox uniform before he was designated for assignment and ultimately released that December.

The South Miami native rounded out his career with another brief stint with the Chicago Cubs, who signed him last January but released him in late May after only 31 games. Hosmer finished his MLB tenure with a career .276 average to go along with 198 home runs and a .994 fielding percentage.

Story continues below advertisement

As for his new chapter, Hosmer has launched MoonBall Media, which aims to “amplify the heartbeat of sports one story at a time.” Under the new company’s umbrella, Hosmer will host the “Diggin’ Deep” podcast.