As the Boston Red Sox search internally for the final spot in their 2024 starting rotation, all three of the main contenders have now made their first starts of spring training.

Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Josh Winckowski each took the mound for the Red Sox in the last week. Whitlock started the first matchup against a major league opponent on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles. Houck followed on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies before Winckowski threw on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals.

Starting off the group, Whitlock tossed two innings against the Orioles, allowing just one hit, which was a home run from All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, without allowing a walk with one strikeout for the Red Sox.

Houck barely broke a sweat against the Phillies, retiring all six batters he faced in two perfect frames for the Red Sox with a low pitch count.

Story continues below advertisement

Finally, Winckowski added two scoreless innings of his own for the Red Sox on Wednesday against the Nationals, walking a batter and striking out another without allowing a hit.

It’s still very early in spring training, but so far, so good across the board for three arms Boston has challenged to compete for a rotation that enters 2024 with something to prove.

Barring any external additions in the coming days, Alex Cora and Boston’s new pitching regime will weigh the options between the three right-handers as Opening Day approaches for the Red Sox.