Isaiah Thomas Believes He Would Put Celtics ‘Over Hump’ In Quest For Title

At 44-12, the Boston Celtics own the NBA’s best overall record with one goal in mind — capturing Banner No. 18.

One former Celtics guard set social media ablaze with one simple post making his case for why Boston should sign him in its 15th roster spot.

“My leadership alone would put this team over the hump!” Thomas wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I don’t even have to play a single minute. Just give me a jersey LOL.”

The last time Thomas suited up for the Celtics was in 2017, and the last time he played in the NBA was in 2022, when he split time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

Thomas is considered a Boston great, earning the nickname “The King of the Fourth” for his heroics during the final quarter of games.

Fans flocked to Thomas’s response, pleading for the Celtics to make the comeback happen touting how his veteran leadership would be a valuable asset in Boston. His comments garnered over 350 likes and over 100 reposts.

With the open roster spot, the Celtics could theoretically sign Thomas to a veteran minimum deal for the remainder of the season.

What do you think? Should the Celtics take a chance on Thomas’s leadership or fill the roster spot with another player? Leave your opinion in the comments below.