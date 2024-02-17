Jaylen Brown Explains Celtics’ Mindset On Combatting Complacency

With 27 games remaining in the regular season, the 43-12 Boston Celtics lead the NBA as owners of the best overall record.

Boston holds a six-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference and is four games ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the overall No. 1 seed heading down the stretch to the postseason.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown discussed Boston’s mindset through the long regular season as they battle to remain on top at All-Star weekend’s media availability.

“It’s tough. It’s a fight. It’s a mentality to be able to focus for long durations of time,” Brown said, per Shane Young of Forbes Sports. “I think that’s the challenge and in sports to have that ultimate focus because when you get deeper into the playoffs … the team whoever’s focus breaks first is going to be the team that loses.”

While Boston is dominating in the standings, the team is not without adversity on the court, dropping some heartbreaking games they should have won and squeaking out wins when the Celtics were expected to roll over their opponent.

Brown said this is the first time in his eight-year career Boston has remained focused in the regular season.

“I challenge my team … throughout the regular season is when you build endurance for (the postseason),” Brown said. “I think we’ve been doing a good job this year. It’s been the best year in terms of focus on mentality and focus that we’ve had so far. So, I’m feeling strong and confident about our team heading into the playoffs.”

Boston gets back to work following the All-Star break with a two-game road trip beginning in Chicago. The Celtics will take on the Bulls at the United Center on Thursday night.