Jayson Tatum doesn’t shy away from the big shot when the moment presents itself. And the Boston Celtics superstar would not shy away from becoming the next face of the NBA should such an opportunity arise.

Before taking part in his fifth consecutive NBA All-Star Game, Tatum was asked if he ever envisioned becoming the next face of the Association. The current face of the league, 39-year-old LeBron James, is creeping closer to the end while generational stars like 35-year-old Kevin Durant and 35-year-old Steph Curry might not be far behind.

“Absolutely,” Tatum responded, per NBC Sports Boston. “The league is in a great place right now. The amount of high-character guys, the amount of talent throughout the NBA. The fact that LeBron and KD and Steph are still considered one of the best 10-whatever players in the league right now, at their age and how long they’ve been playing, is incredible.

“As well as all the younger guys whether it’s guys my age or the guys a little bit older — (Nikola) Jokic and Giannis (Antetokounmpo) — or guys younger than me,” Tatum continued. “So I think the league is in a great place.

“But, yeah, when LeBron retires the face of the league, that’s tough. But we win a championship, I got something to say about it. I know that.”

Tatum won’t be the only one in consideration to take on the unofficial title. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid (29 years old), two-time MVP Antetokounmpo (29) and two-time MVP Jokic (28), along with Luka Doncic (24), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (25), Devin Booker (27) and Anthony Edwards (22) all are putting together resumes for their own case.

One advantage Tatum has over others? The Celtics currently have the best record in the NBA and are favorites to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy. More than that, however, with Tatum leading Boston’s young core, the Celtics truly could contend for multiple titles throughout the next decade.

Those rings, as Tatum acknowledged, would go a long way.