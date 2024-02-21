FOXBORO, Mass. — When Jerod Mayo was introduced as the 15th head coach in team history, he shared that he would take some qualities from Bill Belichick while making his own experience with the New England Patriots.

He took that first step in his work with the media Wednesday afternoon.

Belichick certainly had his quality moments with the media, cracking the occasional smile and thanking reporters for their work in his final press conference before parting ways with the Patriots after the 2023 season.

As for Mayo, setting a standard became a priority for him in the opening weeks of his tenure at the helm.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayo made his intentions extremely clear at the start of Wednesday’s press conference that he wanted to put his best foot forward to have a productive partnership with the media covering the team, a message he also relayed to his coaching staff.

“They know that our relationship with the media is very important,” Mayo told reporters in an opening statement. “I think there needs to be a good relationship between the two groups. I’ll try to make myself available as much as possible. At the same time, today is just really about the new coaches and the coordinators.”

The afternoon started with media availabilities with Mayo, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer. Reporters then had an introduction with several members of the coaching staff.

The new working partnership under Mayo begins a fresh start for the Patriots. The New England head coach is just over a month into his tenure and is making early progress in creating a culture on his terms. Not only will that apply too his players and coaching staff, but that will also apply to the media that will follow the team year-round, making the Patriots as close to an open book as ever in recent memory.

Story continues below advertisement

From Mayo to coordinators such as Van Pelt, fresh starts were a theme on Wednesday and surely will continue to be as the 2024 season approaches.

With several additions to the coaching staff and another media availability in the books, Mayo leads the Patriots into the next phase of the offseason with several key dates quickly approaching, including the scouting combine, free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.