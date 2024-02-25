Over-aggressiveness hurt the Bruins in a big way Saturday night.

A little over a minute into overtime against the Canucks, Jake DeBrusk took to the Rogers Arena ice before Brad Marchand could finish his change and Boston was tabbed with a too-many-men penalty. Vancouver quickly made the visitors pay, as Brock Boeser netted the game-winning goal 25 seconds after DeBrusk’s gaffe.

THANK YOU, BROCK BOESER 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fJ1heAbXu9 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 25, 2024

Speaking with the media after the Bruins’ second straight OT loss, head coach Jim Montgomery weighed in on the very costly infraction.

“Overzealous,” Montgomery told reporters, per The Athletic. “He wants to do the right thing. But you just can’t get into the play.”

Montgomery wasn’t the only member of the Bruins to issue blunt remarks after Boston left a point on the table in Vancouver. Starting goaltender Jeremy Swayman called the loss “unacceptable” but decided to quickly turn the page rather than dwell on the defeat.

The Bruins will try to re-enter the win column Monday night when they visit the Seattle Kraken. NESN’s complete coverage of the contest begins at 9 p.m. ET.