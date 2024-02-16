Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2024 already is off to an inauspicious start.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing league sources, that Garoppolo is being suspended two games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

The violation reportedly is related to Garoppolo using a prescribed medication without having a valid therapeutic use exemption.

Garoppolo will not appeal the ban, per Schefter, meaning the veteran quarterback will miss the first two games of the 2024 NFL season.

It’s unclear where Garoppolo will be playing when available, though. According to Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to release the 32-year-old before the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March, when he would earn an $11.25 million roster bonus.

Garoppolo appeared in just seven games with the Raiders this past season, throwing for 1,205 yards with seven touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 77.7 quarterback rating.

Garoppolo, a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2014, spent parts of four seasons in Foxboro as Tom Brady’s backup. The Patriots traded him to the San Francisco 49ers on Halloween 2017.

The Eastern Illinois product lasted six years in the Bay Area, even leading the Niners to a Super Bowl berth during the 2019 season, before signing with the Raiders in free agency. He missed time in 2023 with an injury.