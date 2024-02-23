Jayson Tatum returns to the Boston Celtics after playing in his fifth NBA All-Star Game last weekend.

In his seventh NBA season, Tatum continues to dazzle, averaging over 27 points a game to help lead the Celtics establish a strong lead at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

As the 25-year-old continues to produce at an elite level, the conversation for the NBA MVP award has started to float with Tatum’s name. He certainly believes he is in that conversation and has the support of his Celtics coach as well.

“Defining what most valuable means (is important),” Mazzulla told reporters on Thursday, per NBC Sports Boston. “It’s not just about scoring. It’s the ability to have sustainable success and the ability to make people around you better and the ability to be great. He’s done that for a long time. I think it’s underrated in that conversation.”

Given that Tatum has been the best player on the best team this season, Mazzulla appreciates what his star does for the Celtics.

“I think he’s doing a great job of reshaping what it means to be the best player,” Mazzulla added. “He does it every night and he does it differently. You really have to watch the games and understand how he has an impact on himself and his teammates.”

Tatum and the Celtics return after the All-Star Break looking to keep momentum rolling in Chicago against the Bulls.