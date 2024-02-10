Joe Mazzulla Has Creative Superhero Comparison For Celtics

The revamped Boston Celtics roster has shown the reward on investment so far this season, jumping out to a 40-12 record.

In their most recent win, the Celtics grinded through a 133-129 victory over the Washington Wizards at home. While the team had “slippages” as a unit defensively, Boston’s stars stepped up to lead scoring efforts, headlined by 35 points from Jayson Tatum and 34 points from Kristaps Porzingis.

With stars to go around on the roster, confidence in each player remains strong throughout the Celtics, to that point that Joe Mazzulla had quite the superhero comparison for his roster.

“You ever seen Spider-Man?” Mazzulla responded to a question after the close-out win. “Spider-Man: (Across) the Spider-Verse? The one where there’s like 20 different Spider-Mans, that’s like our team.”

That certainly has been an identity for the Celtics this season, relying on different players to step up every night. On Friday, it was Tatum and Porzingis rising to the challenge of giving Boston a final boost. Based on his reference, Mazzulla’s trust in each of his players to be the superhero on any given night has elevated the team.

The Celtics look to continue momentum into South Beach on Sunday for an afternoon battle with the Miami Heat.