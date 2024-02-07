Matt Patricia’s inability to incorporate Kendrick Bourne in the offense was a major theme of the Patriots’ struggles in 2022.

During his three-year career with New England, Bourne had a career-best season in 2021 and scored four touchdowns before a season-ending ACL injury in 2023.

The middle season remains strange for Bourne. Under the defensive background of his offensive coordinator, Patricia directed an unproductive Patriots offense and failed to get Bourne, arguably New England’s best skill player, involved. The one time he did? Bourne tallied six catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

More than a season removed from the tough campaign, Bourne opened up on the frustrating season with the Patriots.

“I was coming off my best year,” Bourne told CBS Sports’ Zach Gelb on Radio Row during Super Bowl festivities in Las Vegas on Tuesday. “I was thinking, ‘You know, I’m going back in. I’m going to be able to be out there.’ I guess he just had a different plan.”

Despite the emotions that came with a drop-off in playing time, Bourne feels that he could have done more to better handle the situation on his end.

“I was getting into the game and feeling sorry for myself,” Bourne admitted. “I kind of fell victim to the situation. I could probably have approached it differently as I think about it now. Also, when you have your best players, you give your best players the opportunity to play. That’s who I was coming out of 2022. It was just a tough situation and it just sucks.”

In a shift from the steady success with Josh McDaniels, the experiment of Patricia calling plays hurt the Patriots offense for the long haul as the team continues a rebuild.

“It was something new,” Bourne noted. “We thought we were going to get somebody different. I think it was just ultimately not the right choice to put him in that position.”

Both Bourne and Patricia enter the offseason looking for new contracts in their next football chapter.