Lucas Giolito Seeking Bounce Back For Himself, Red Sox

As Lucas Giolito joins the Boston Red Sox after signing a free-agent deal, the former All-Star right-hander is ready to pitch with a purpose.

After three strong seasons from 2019 to 2021, Giolito has struggled in recent years, including a 2023 season where his ERA approached 5.00 while making starts for three different American League teams.

With hopes of getting back on track, Giolito teams up with Boston’s new pitching brain trust to produce for the Red Sox and lead the rotation with Brayan Bello.

“I think it’s hugely important,” Giolito told MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam on “The Fenway Rundown” podcast on Thursday. “I’ve shown throughout my career that I can stay healthy and throw innings, but the quality innings is where it counts. Last year became disastrous in the last couple of months of the year. (I) went into the offseason with a few things in mind to improve. I feel like I made very large steps in the offseason.”

Giolito has gone about his offseason with something to prove, a narrative that fits the rest of the arms that will make up the Red Sox organization. The 29-year-old plans to embrace the opportunity to join the staff and remind the sport of what he can do on the mound.

“I’m not an excuse-maker either, I just didn’t perform well,” Giolito added. “At the end of the day, if you want to play in this league, you’ve got to continue to show that you can perform well. That’s the No. 1 thing on my mind this year. Go out, take the ball and throw some really quality innings for this organization.”

Giolito looks to respond in a Red Sox rotation that will need him to eat innings and go deep into ballgames throughout the season.