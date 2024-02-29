Mookie Betts Shares Pressures Of Championship Expectations

Mookie Betts has felt championship pressure before in his career, winning the World Series with the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 2024 season will mark that peak as Betts and the Dodgers enter the season with a ridiculous amount of talent on the roster after the offseason additions of Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the historic signing of Shohei Ohtani.

That trio joins returning Dodgers stars in Betts, Freddie Freeman and more on a roster that really doesn’t have an excuse to not win a World Series in 2024. Betts has already noted this winter that he knows the Dodgers will have a target on their backs this season. During spring training, he has further embraced that challenge with his teammates.

"That's what makes it fun. Every time you put on that jersey, you know you have a lot of pressure. It should make you go."



– @mookiebetts on playing for the @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/CA2LsDlGXc — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 29, 2024

“We have a lot of guys that that can help this team win,” Betts told MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger on Wednesday. “We should do alright. … There’s never a ‘little’ bit of pressure, especially being a Dodger. That’s what makes it fun. Every time you put on that jersey, you know you have a lot of pressure. It should make you go.”

Story continues below advertisement

Betts and the Dodgers embark on their season, which includes hosting the Boston Red Sox in July for a 2018 World Series rematch, that could potentially end with another title.