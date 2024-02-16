New Patriots assistant receivers coach Tiquan Underwood won’t get the same treatment as Alex Van Pelt or DeMarcus Covington, who both made their first public comments this week in team-produced videos.

But Underwood found a way to get his message out by going to social media.

Underwood spent one season playing for the Patriots in 2011, but his short stint with the franchise is most-known for New England cutting him a day prior to Super Bowl XLVI.

“God’s Plan. He has a funny sense of humor!” Underwood posted on the X platform. “Fired SB weekend and hired SB weekend lol. Cool how things come full circle. Trusting his plan.”

Underwood is just one of many hires the Patriots made to their new-look coaching staff this offseason.

The 36-year-old, who played five NFL seasons from 2009-2013, has a solid coaching background, with the majority of his experience coming in the collegiate ranks. Underwood most recently was the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh for two seasons.

Underwood already has familiarity with new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo. The two were teammates during Underwood’s first stop in New England.