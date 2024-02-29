The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will begin Thursday, with linebackers and defensive linemen kickstarting on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

It will mark the beginning of a weekend-long event, with the first tests being conducted at 3 p.m. ET.

It’s a fairly down year for these two positions in general, but there are still some athletic marvels set to take the stage. North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson could be the best pound-for-pound athlete in the entire draft, while Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat is hoping to surprise some people at 350-plus pounds.

This is all the information you need ahead of the combine:

When: Thursday, Feb. 29, 3 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NFL+