NHL Trade Deadline Preview: Which Teams Could Be Buyers, Sellers

With less than a month until the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, teams are gearing up for either postseason runs or for their future.

The Boston Bruins are currently tied atop the East with the Florida Panthers so they will more than likely be looking to add some depth at the deadline.

Let’s focus on three other teams that will be looking to buy at the deadline.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (27-22-4)

The Devils would have a better record if not for the poor goaltending they have gotten from Vitek Vanecek.

The 28-year-old netminder owns a 17-9-3 record with a .890 save percentage and 3.18 goals-against-average.

They could possibly look to package one of their 2024, 2025 or 2026 first-round picks with defenseman prospect Seamus Casey for an upgrade in net.

DALLAS STARS (34-14-6)

The Stars are currently four points behind the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks and could consider going all-in this season.

Dallas has a handful of prospects they could look to move in order to get more scoring depth. Centers Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque could be packaged together to bring in a veteran forward or defenseman.

EDMONTON OILERS (31-18-1)

With the offensive power of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers have surged since making their coaching change in November.

Even though they are among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, the biggest needs for Edmonton is goaltending depth and secondary scoring.

They might consider parting ways with defenseman Philip Broberg, coupled with their 2024 first and second-round picks to find a trade partner for the depth.

Other possible buyers include the Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings.

Along with buyers, there must be sellers.

Here are three teams that could be selling off assets at the trade deadline:

CALGARY FLAMES (25-23-4)

The Flames got ahead of the deadline when they traded Elias Lindholm to the Canucks on the first of the month, and they are probably not done hearing offers on other notable players.

As a team that isn’t close to being in the playoff race, they may consider selling so they can begin retooling for next season.

Defensemen Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin would add size and scoring depth while goaltender Jacob Markstrom could be a valuable backup for a team looking for goaltending depth down the stretch.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (29-19-7)

The Flyers surprised quite a few people when they started off the season red-hot; unfortunately for Philadelphia, things have cooled off considerably, forcing general manager Daniel Briere to continue with his plan to rebuild the franchise.

Players Briere might receive calls about include forwards Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton, along with defensemen Sean Walker and Nick Steeler.

Given the year Konecny is having (26 goals and 25 assists in 55 games), he could give the Flyers their biggest return for the value.

SAN JOSE SHARKS (14-33-5)

Near the bottom of the league for the second straight season, the Sharks are probably going to be sellers at the deadline this season and probably next year, too.

They have pieces available for teams looking to add depth heading into the postseason.

Forwards Anthony Duclair, Mike Hoffman and Alexander Barabanov would be the biggest names San Jose would be looking to move, although given Duclair’s $3 million salary and Hoffman’s $4.5 million cap hit, the Sharks will more than likely need to retain some of the salaries.

Along with the depth up front, San Jose might also entertain calls on goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen. Despite having just six wins on the season, Kahkonen is posting a .905 save percentage and could fill the need for goaltending depth on a team headed for the postseason.

Other possible sellers include the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets.