Nick Pivetta Wants To ‘Set Standard’ For Red Sox Rotation

Nick Pivetta was one of the more valuable arms for the Boston Red Sox in a 2023 season that lacked innings and overall production across the staff.

After jumping out of the rotation to log innings as a bulk reliever, Pivetta took off and dominated hitters throughout the summer. Though the Red Sox as a whole struggled in a second consecutive last-place finish, Pivetta found momentum that he looks to build on in 2024.

“For me, it all starts with how consistent I’m going to be in setting that standard,” Pivetta told reporters in Ft. Myers on Tuesday, per team-provided video. “I went through my woes early in the year and wasn’t very consistent. I got sent to the bullpen and I learned a lot and had some good conversations with guys down there. I fought myself back into that position. To answer in short, it’s lead by example and go and set the standard.”

Pivetta will compete with starters Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito and Kutter Crawford to elevate the Red Sox rotation while Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck work to return to form in their own battles to start again.

“I have Lucas there with me as well,” Pivetta added. “Bello is going to take a huge step forward as well. Kutter had a very strong season last year. He’s going to take a step forward. We’ll see what Garrett and Houck have in store. Both are very capable baseball players and ahead of me when I was their age. I think we’re going to be very strong, but we’re going to have to rely on every facet of our rotation.”

Pivetta and the Red Sox look to take a step back in the right direction as the 2024 season approaches.