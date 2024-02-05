The New England Patriots reportedly have added a defensive assistant to Jerod Mayo’s staff.

New England has hired Jerry Montgomery as its defensive line coach, as first reported by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Montgomery comes to New England after serving as the Packers defensive line coach since 2018, taking over as run game coordinator in 2022. In total, Montgomery spent the last nine seasons with Green Bay.

Montgomery overlapped with Patriots personnel man Eliot Wolf during his tenure in Green Bay. Wolf was in Green Bay from 2004-2017.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported that Montgomery interviewed with the Patriots on Saturday.

The spot was vacant after DeMarcus Covington, who served as New England’s defensive line coach the last four seasons, was elevated to defensive coordinator. The Patriots made the elevation of Covington official last week.