Do you remember Ben McAdoo, the former New York Giants head coach who was fired less than two seasons into his tenure?

He could be close to joining the Patriots.

New England is “in talks” to add McAdoo to its offensive staff, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, who added he’s “likely to play an assistant head coach type of role” while aiding new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

McAdoo has found success around the league as an offensive assistant, but many will remember him for his disastrous tenure with the Giants. The 46-year-old finished his rookie coaching campaign 11-5, but followed it up with a season marred by controversy and a 2-10 record, which was enough for New York to cut bait after less than two seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

McAdoo hasn’t quite found his footing since leaving The Big Apple, with one-year stints in Jacksonville, Dallas and Carolina leading to him sitting this season out.

The Patriots’ connection to McAdoo is clear, as he overlapped with Van Pelt and scouting director Eliot Wolf during their time with the Green Bay Packers.