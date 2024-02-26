Jayden Daniels is not scheduled to throw at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, but there still are ways how the quarterback prospect can make an impression on evaluators in Indianapolis.

Daniels, much like fellow signal-caller Caleb Williams, will be limited to meetings and interviews at the combine this week. Last season’s Heisman Trophy winner also is expected to be measured, and teams reportedly will be keeping their eye on a certain number.

“The Pats aren’t concerned about his height (6-foot-4) or hand size (9 5/8 inches), but scouts want to see him at or above 210 pounds at the combine because there are concerns about his slight frame and the big hits he too often takes,” The Athletic’s Chad Graff wrote in a column published Monday.

It would behoove Daniels to bulk up a bit, especially if New England selects him at No. 3 overall in late April. The Patriots deployed a mediocre-at-best offensive line last season, and there’s no guarantee the organization will be able to improve the unit this spring. A bit more muscle and weight would allow Daniels to endure tough hits that would be compounded by suboptimal northeast weather in the second half of seasons.

Some teams might have no problems with Daniels’ size, though. One franchise reportedly has an “affinity” for the LSU product, who could end up making the Patriots a trade-down candidate on Draft Day.