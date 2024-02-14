The Kansas City Chiefs took part in a parade to celebrate their Super Bowl LVIII victory Wednesday, though it quickly devolved into chaos.

The Kansas City Police Department confirmed shots were fired west of the parade’s final stop, Union Station.

Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Kansas City police also confirmed “several people” were struck, with two armed people eventually being brought into custody for more information. There was a heavy police presence in the area, anyway, though police and military were brought in to assist clearing the area of thousands of people.

You can watch a video of police and military personnel rushing into Union Station here.

Those attending the parade were escorted away from Union Station, being told to get under the stage they were hosting the parade.

“Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims,” KCPD posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.”

The Chiefs’ parade ended shortly before the shots reportedly were fired.