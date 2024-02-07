Red Sox Hitting Coach Envisions Stable Production From Corner Infield

Entering the 2024 season, the Boston Red Sox will rely on a pair of powerful left-handed bats to drive their offense.

After solid seasons in 2023, Boston’s corner infielders in Triston Casas and Rafael Devers will be the heart of the Red Sox order as primary run-producers and legitimate hitters to game plan against for opponents. With heavy responsibility in the lineup, Red Sox hitting coach Pete Fatse believes the sluggers are up for the challenge.

Finishing third in American League Rookie of the Year voting, Casas slashed .263/.367/.490 for a .856 OPS while smashing 24 home runs, with 15 of those coming after July 1. The 24-year-old turned his rookie campaign around and set major expectations for himself. Fatse was the latest Boston voice to praise the first baseman for his enhanced leadership this offseason, setting up an intriguing sophomore season.

“(We’re looking for) a continuation,” Fatse told reporters during Red Sox Winter Weekend in January. “I think we all have a pretty good picture of what he can be and what he is. … You’re going to see a guy that gets on base and knows the strike zone. There’s still even more room for that power to show up. He’s just such a strong guy that’s going to build off last year.”

As for Devers, the Red Sox third baseman battled inconsistencies in his first season after signing a record extension, though that doesn’t come across by looking at his full-season numbers. Devers tallied 30 home runs and 100 RBI for the third time in his career while earning his second Silver Slugger award. Fatse appreciates the hunger and drive from Devers going into 2024.

“The word for me is consistency,” Fatse said. “Any time you have an elite performer that feels there’s more in the tank, the question is not if but when. The goal is to continue to bring that out every single day. He’s been doing this at a high level. For us, it’s just about that he feels and is in position to have success day in and day out. That’s physical and mental.”

With room to grow, Casas and Devers look to elevate their production to another level for the Red Sox in 2024.