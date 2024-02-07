Red Sox fans are about to get a serious behind-the-scenes look at how the 2024 season unfolds.

Netflix announced Wednesday a new series that will follow the Sox throughout the 2024 season, featuring “unprecedented access to Red Sox players, coaches and executives throughout” the campaign.

However, fans will have to wait a while to see it. The series is set to premiere at some point in 2025.

“We’re going to embrace this experience from the very first day of filming to the last,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said in a release. “This is an incredible opportunity for the entire Red Sox organization, but I’m most excited about what this means for our players. Netflix will be able to magnify their stories in a way Major League Baseball has never seen.”

As part of that same announcement, though, Netflix also revealed it is working on a documentary about the 2004 Red Sox set to premiere later this year. That documentary will focus on the history-making club that won the organization’s first World Series in 86 years as it gets set to celebrate the 20th anniversary this season.

The behind-the-scenes docuseries about the 2024 club is essentially the first of its kind. It’s presumably similar to what HBO has done with its in-season version of “Hard Knocks,” where camera crews followed a new team every year. Showtime did something similar with “The Franchise: A Season with the Miami Marlins” back in 2012, following that team with a weekly docuseries.

Netflix, though, is the gold standard when it comes to these sorts of docuseries. “Drive to Survive,” a series following F1 racers and teams has been wildly successful for generating interest in that sport in America. Netflix used that success to create a similar series following PGA Tour golfers and NASCAR drivers in recent years, too.