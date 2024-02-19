Red Sox Rumors: Boston Adding Three-Time All-Star Relief Pitcher

Saturday’s John Schreiber trade suggested the Red Sox were content with the state of their bullpen, especially the stable of right-handers.

But two days after the deal with the Kansas City Royals, Boston added more depth to the position group.

The Red Sox are close to adding veteran reliever Liam Hendriks, as first reported by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam. Once Hendriks completes a physical with the club, he is expected to sign a two-year, $10 million guaranteed deal with additional performance bonuses, per ESPN’s Buster Olney.

Henriks won’t be able to make an immediate impact with Boston, as the 35-year-old underwent Tommy John in early August and isn’t expected to be available until around this season’s trade deadline, per Cotillo. But if Hendriks is able to join the Red Sox in late July, he could help make for a lethal late-game unit alongside set-up man Chris Martin and closer Kenley Jansen.

An All-Star in three of the last five seasons, Hendriks only is three years removed from leading the American League in saves. The right-hander also showcased his resiliency last year after overcoming a bout with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and returning to the mound in late May. Hendriks was honored with the 2023 AL Comeback Player of the Year Award for his courageous effort.