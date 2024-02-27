Eliot Wolf understands the New England Patriots have to overhaul their offense.

The Patriots had the league’s lowest-scoring offense (13.9 PPG) in 2023. As New England enters the offseason with draft capital and cap space for free agency, Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf gave the impression the team would be aggressive in external upgrades.

“We need to weaponize the offense,” Wolf told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, per team-provided video. “We need to be faster and more explosive on defense. Height, weight, speed, play-making ability. There will definitely be an emphasis on those things.”

Luckily for the Patriots, there are several avenues as to where they can find more explosive playmakers to reinvigorate the capabilities of the offensive unit. In terms of how the Patriots would add, Wolf would not give too much away.

“We’re going to aggressively try to help the team,” Wolf added. “Take that however you want it. We will try to do what’s right.”

The Patriots enter key stages of the offseason with free agency starting March 13 before the NFL draft kicks off April 25.

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images